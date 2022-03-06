Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

