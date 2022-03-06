Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.79.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
