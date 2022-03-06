Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 37.2% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 17.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.47 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $68.22 and a 1-year high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

