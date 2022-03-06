Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 148 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 1,817.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,232 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 106,378 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 860,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,239,000 after acquiring an additional 516,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 306,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,265. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.61.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.