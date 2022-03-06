Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 693 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

NYSE:CAH opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

