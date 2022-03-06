Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys New Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 146.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after acquiring an additional 264,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 53,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 183.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SSNC opened at $75.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.47 and a 12-month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

