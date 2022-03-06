Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 49.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 419,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139,227 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 193.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 230,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

JMIA stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $52.30.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

