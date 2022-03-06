Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $62.73 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.