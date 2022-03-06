Cetera Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,811,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Honest by 138.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $24,598,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $15,766,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $7,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

