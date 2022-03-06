Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1,160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 132,834 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $34.90 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

