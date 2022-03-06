Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 21.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 31.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $170.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

