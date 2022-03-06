Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after acquiring an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Okta by 2,405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,826,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,581,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $1,033,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $158.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.95. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.51 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.