Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 691 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,736,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHE opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.07. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $133.87.

