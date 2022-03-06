Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $391,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.57.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.02.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

