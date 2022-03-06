Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,790 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $29,117,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 421,825 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after buying an additional 292,217 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,831 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 241,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $14,873,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIMO stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

SIMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

