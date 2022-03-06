Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 259 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,250. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $176.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -79.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.45.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.19.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

