Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,601 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,011,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,851,000 after acquiring an additional 191,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,342,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,650,000 after acquiring an additional 46,782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,292,000 after acquiring an additional 63,677 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,709,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,463,000 after acquiring an additional 105,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 52,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.