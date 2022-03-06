CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Short Interest Up 77.0% in February

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 860,200 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the January 31st total of 486,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.