CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.38 and last traded at C$1.96. 1,431,701 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 645,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$678.95 million and a PE ratio of -78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58.

CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

