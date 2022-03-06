CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.38 and last traded at C$1.96. 1,431,701 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 645,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$678.95 million and a PE ratio of -78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58.
CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)
See Also
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.