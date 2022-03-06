Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.06. Charah Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charah Solutions.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 59,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charah Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Charah Solutions by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 56.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHRA opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

