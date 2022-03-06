Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 26,000 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $69,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 10,000 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,590 shares of company stock valued at $175,172 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 93,172 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 177,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

