Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.250-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.13.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.78. The company had a trading volume of 362,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 502,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,106,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,249,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

