Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $730.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $11.89 on Friday, hitting $549.93. 2,348,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $603.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $676.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a one year low of $546.62 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 30.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after purchasing an additional 470,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after purchasing an additional 147,965 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

