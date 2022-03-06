Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

CMCM stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.29. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

