Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) to post $203.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.99 million. Chegg reported sales of $198.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $843.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $839.85 million to $855.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $975.01 million, with estimates ranging from $945.35 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Chegg by 6.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter valued at about $6,075,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

CHGG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,516. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -341.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19. Chegg has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $96.94.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

