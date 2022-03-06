Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) PT Raised to $126.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $140.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $108.82 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.89.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

