Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 407,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.13% of Chimerix worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 152,547 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,760,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

CMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $482.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Chimerix (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.