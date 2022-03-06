Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimerix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $10.47.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 8,753.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chimerix by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 447,818 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Chimerix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Chimerix by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chimerix by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

