China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHCJY remained flat at $$9.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. China CITIC Bank has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $10.83.
China CITIC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
