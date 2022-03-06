China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHCJY remained flat at $$9.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. China CITIC Bank has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $10.83.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

