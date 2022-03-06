China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,200 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the January 31st total of 746,200 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.17% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

