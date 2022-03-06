Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Position Increased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $227.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.27. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

