CIBC Raises George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$177.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$171.00 to C$177.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$158.00 price target (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$156.71.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$148.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.83 billion and a PE ratio of 49.71. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$99.23 and a 52-week high of C$150.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$140.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$138.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.10%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total transaction of C$1,426,701.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$820,106.78. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total transaction of C$3,359,193.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,400,034.72. Insiders have sold 53,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,031 over the last 90 days.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

