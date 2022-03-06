Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Down 38.1% in February

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 67,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 507,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 83,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.74% of Cingulate as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.
CING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.
About Cingulate
Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.
