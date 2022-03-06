Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.03% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JUGG opened at $9.70 on Friday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

