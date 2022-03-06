Citigroup Boosts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $17.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHPT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChargePoint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $9,933,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

