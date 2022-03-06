Citigroup Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $480.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $488.88.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $413.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $463.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.78. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,268,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,220,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

