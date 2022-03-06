Citigroup (NYSE:C) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $81.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on C. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.83.

C opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.75. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

