Citigroup Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,210.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $2,329.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,891.36 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,168.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,968.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,834.74.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 110.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 313.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

