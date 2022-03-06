Citigroup Raises Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $27.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.
JWN opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
