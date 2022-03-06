Citigroup Raises Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $27.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

JWN opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

