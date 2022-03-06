Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $83.40

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.40 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 83.60 ($1.12), with a volume of 482168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.14).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The stock has a market cap of £513.22 million and a PE ratio of 14.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In related news, insider Michael Wrobel bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($25,493.09).

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

