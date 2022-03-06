Clarus Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,071 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,234,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 36,687 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $62.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

