Clarus Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after buying an additional 27,361 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,110,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,159,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth about $384,000.

Shares of IYT opened at $258.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.38.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

