Clarus Wealth Advisors Makes New $584,000 Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $75,718,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,375,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,960 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,167,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,351,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

