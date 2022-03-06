Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases 61 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $235.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.96 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.44 and its 200 day moving average is $250.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

