ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.35. 137,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,099. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $32.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 76,619 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 66,170 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 164,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 57,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

