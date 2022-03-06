Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,747 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Cloudflare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.04, for a total value of $3,140,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $558,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 621,752 shares of company stock worth $75,044,574. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NET opened at $100.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.58 and a beta of 0.80. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64.
Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
