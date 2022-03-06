Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($43.74) to GBX 3,130 ($42.00) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 2,500 ($33.54) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,426.54.

CCHGY stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

