Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sells $15,825.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $15,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.33%.

CCOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,534,000 after acquiring an additional 654,635 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,753,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cogent Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,488,000 after acquiring an additional 52,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,521,000 after buying an additional 52,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,569,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

