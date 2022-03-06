Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 851,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 725,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRHC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohn Robbins by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,683 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 50.0% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the third quarter valued at $115,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the third quarter valued at $3,305,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRHC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. 1,237,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,160. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Cohn Robbins has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

