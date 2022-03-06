Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,712 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 26,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after buying an additional 58,221 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

