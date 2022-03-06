Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 75,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.21. 21,368,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,418,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

